Freeze Watch in effect

Freeze Watch for the entire area from 11 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy, cool. High 52 (48-54) Wind N 10-20 mph

We’re on the back side of a cold front. Cooler weather for Wednesday with highs in the upper

40s and low 50s. There will be some frost Wednesday night with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures closer to average for the remainder of the forecast. We get some sunshine Thursday and Friday

but with a cold front/low coming through, we’ll have clouds and showers Saturday. It looks

like Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

A return to quiet weather Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.