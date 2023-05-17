Grace Lutheran Church presents ‘Lunch with a Veteran’

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- It’s an opportunity to show appreciation for the sacrifice and service of veterans in the area.

Pastor Jake Bellinghausen and Coordinator of Grace Lutheran Church Lunch with a Veteran event John Holton joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to discuss the event, which will be held on May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is open to all veterans.

