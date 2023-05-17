Guthrie announces ‘whole blood’ will be carried on flights, celebrates ‘National Trauma Survivors Day’

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- In honor of National Trauma Survivors Day, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital celebrated trauma survivors and trauma professionals who go above and beyond to help patients.

System Director of Trauma Services Lisa Larock said it takes a lot of resilience to recover physically and emotionally from traumatic events. Larock said she applauds all survivors who continue to go on with their day-to-day lives after a traumatic event.

Recovered trauma patient Kevin Gibbs said he will always be grateful for the care the hospital provided to him and his wife after their horrific event.

“I know the trauma team today is celebrating me, but I’d like to celebrate them,” said Gibbs. “As well as the doctors, and nurses in the intensive care unit and throughout the hospital because if it wasn’t for their heroic efforts, I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you folks today.”

In addition to the celebration, Trauma Medical Director for the hospital Dr. Steven Casos announced it will be providing whole blood on all Guthrie air flights. He said this will help patients who sustained significant blood loss due to trauma or surgery.

“The helicopters are frequently the avenue where we receive our patients to the trauma center,” said Casos. “We want them to have it at the scene, so that way our traumatically injured patients can receive whole blood as soon as they need it, even before they arrive to the hospital.”

The hospital said it will continue to provide the best services possible to all patients.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.