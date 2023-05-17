Man arrested for rape and sexual assault of a child

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on rape and sexual assault charges against a child, it announced Wednesday.

On May 9, the office said it received a report of sex abuse allegations that occurred between 2015 and 2022 at an unnamed location in the towns of Solon and Cortlandville.

The investigation revealed that Robert Schulte, 44, of McGraw, NY, had subjected a victim to inappropriate sexual contact on several occasions over several years in both jurisdictions. He knew the victim, the sheriff’s office noted.

Schulte was arrested on May 16 and charged with the following in the Town of Solon Court:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child, a A-2 felony
  • Two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B felony
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

He was charged with the following in the Town of Cortlandville Court:

  • Rape in the third degree, a class E felony
  • Rape in the second degree, a class D felony
  • Criminal sexual act in the third degree, a class E felony
  • Criminal sexual act in the second degree, a class D felony
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor

Schulte was arraigned through centralized arraignment where he was remanded to the Cortland County Jail with no bail for the charges in the Town of Solon and is scheduled to appear in the Solon Town Court on May 24. Schulte was also remanded in the Town of Cortlandville with bail being set in the amount of $5,000 cash bail and $10,000 bond. Schulte was due to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on May 17.

