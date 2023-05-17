Police respond to report of person shot on Binghamton’s west side

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a report of a person who was shot on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told 12 News one person was shot in the leg in the area of Gerard Avenue. Binghamton Police closed Clinton and Murray streets as officers investigated the area and spoke with neighbors.

Meanwhile, the Binghamton City School District said it initiated a lockout for several of its school as law enforcement investigates. During this time, no one may enter or leave the buildings.

A spokesperson for the district said students will be dismissed once it is deemed safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

