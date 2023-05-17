Police respond to reports of shots fired on Binghamton’s west side

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to Gerard Avenue for the report. When they got there, police found a person who had a non-life-threatening injury to their leg. They were taken to the hospital.

As of 4 p.m., police said there is no danger to the public but the investigations into the incident remain underway. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Binghamton detectives.

Clinton and Murray streets, which are by Gerard Avenue, was closed as police investigated.

Several Binghamton City School District buildings underwent a lockout as police investigated. At 2:50 p.m., those lockouts were lifted. They lasted about 15 minutes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

