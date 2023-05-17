Poll shows decreasing favorability for Gov. Hochul but budget proposals viewed as ‘good’

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul’s favorability among New Yorkers is sliding but there are proposals in the New York State Budget that are viewed as “good.”

That’s according to a new poll from the Siena College Research Insitute. The poll, which was published on May 16, states that 45% of New Yorkers view Governor Hochul unfavorably. 40% view her favorably. In March, 43% of New Yorkers viewed her unfavorably and 43% viewed her favorably. The poll also noted that Hochul’s job approval rating sunk from 50-44% in March to 52-41% in May.

Despite this, a majority of voters said Hochul is hard-working, not corrupt and honest. Yet, voters said are evenly split on whether or not she is a strong leader or an effective one. Results from the poll show 40-40% and 39-39% respectively. But almost 50% said she is out of touch with New Yorkers.

A May 2023 poll regarding Governor Kathy Hochul's characteristics from the Siena College Research Institute. (Siena College Research Institute)

Regarding the New York State Budget, which was a month overdue, the Siena College Research Institute reported that a majority of voters believe the tardy budget will be good. It was voted 38-26% good to bad.

The voters heavily supported increasing funding by $1 billion for mental health services, increasing the minimum wage by $2 over the next three years, giving judges more discretion to set bail for serious crimes, allocating $100 million for abortion care and reproductive care providers and authorizing the state government to fine or close businesses that sell marijuana without a license.

Voter-supported, although by a slim margin, new buildings with certain parameters to use electricity as opposed to gas for heating and cooking as well as expanding film tax credit for TV and movie production companies from $420 to $700 million annually.

New York voters said they view the proposals included in this graphic as good as opposed to bad. (Siena College Research Institute)

The poll was conducted on May 7 to 11 among 810 registered voters in New York State.

