Record cold possible and freeze conditions likely tonight

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Record cold possible. Frost and freeze likely. Low: 22-33

Thursday: Morning frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. High: 60-65

Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low: 39-47

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be very cold; potentially record cold. The record low at Binghamton for May 18 is 32 degrees.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all counties tonight. Temperature sensitive vegetation will be harmed or killed if protective measures are not taken. Lows will range from the low 20s in the coldest area to around 32 in the ‘warmer’ areas. Thursday and Friday remain dry and seasonable with highs in the low to upper 60s. The next chance of rain comes Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The chance of showers is around 70%. By Sunday we’re looking to return back to some sun.

Next week also looks quiet with sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s through midweek.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
Results here: School budget and propositions votes
Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Binghamton’s west side

Latest News

Frost and freeze conditions
Record cold possible and freeze conditions likely tonight
wbng
FREEZE WARNING in effect
Plants may be damaged
Unseasonable cold stopping by for a visit
Plants may be damaged
Unseasonable cold stopping by for a visit