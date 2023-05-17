Record cold possible and freeze conditions likely tonight

Tonight: Record cold possible. Frost and freeze likely. Low: 22-33

Thursday: Morning frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. High: 60-65

Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low: 39-47

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be very cold; potentially record cold. The record low at Binghamton for May 18 is 32 degrees.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all counties tonight. Temperature sensitive vegetation will be harmed or killed if protective measures are not taken. Lows will range from the low 20s in the coldest area to around 32 in the ‘warmer’ areas. Thursday and Friday remain dry and seasonable with highs in the low to upper 60s. The next chance of rain comes Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The chance of showers is around 70%. By Sunday we’re looking to return back to some sun.

Next week also looks quiet with sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s through midweek.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.