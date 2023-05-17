Republican Resciniti announces reelection bid for Binghamton City Council

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Republican Sophia Resciniti announced her campaign for reelection for Binghamton City Council’s Second District Wednesday.

The second district represents Binghamton’s west side, where Resciniti has been a longtime resident. She said she is focused on issues such as lowering taxes, fighting urban blight and ensuring the safety of communities.

Resciniti said she is running for reelection to build on the progress she’s made over the last few years.

“This community has given me so much to me from when we moved to this country to raise my children here,” Resciniti said. “We have a business here. This is home and it’s my turn to give back and I take that very seriously so I’m looking forward to building on the work that we have done.”

Resciniti previously ran to represent the 123rd District in the New York State Assembly in 2022. She lost the election to longtime Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

