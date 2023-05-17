UHS Golf Expo to feature Darren Clarke, DICK’S Sporting Goods Open organizers announce

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- UHS will present its annual exhibition as part of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. The free-entry exhibit will be viewable on June 21 at 4 p.m. at the En-Joie Gold Course in Endicott.

This year, UHS Golf & Health Expo will feature PGA TOUR Champions Professional Darren Clarke. He won 21 events worldwide including the 2011 Open Championship. Clarke also Won two World Golf Championships, defeating Tiger Woods in the 2000 WGC Match Play Championship.

The 2023 Expo will begin at 4:00 p.m with an afternoon of UHS-sponsored education exhibitions on a wide range of health topics. Attendees can also enjoy free refreshments and enter drawings for prizes. UHS providers and clinical experts will be on hand to present information about orthopedics, sports medicine, health programs and dermatology services offered by UHS. People across the Southern Tier will be able to join Darren Clarke as he joins this event for the first time. The clinic will begin at 6 p.m. Clarke will accompany sportscaster Dave Marr on the 18th green for an interview, question and answer session and chipping demo.

President & Chief Executive Officer of UHS John M. Carigg said he’s honored to have Clarke as an honorary host of the expo for 2023.

“Clarke will bring to his presentation both insight into the game of golf and inspiration for the will to win,” Carigg said.

Tournament Director John Karedes said he is happy to continue to work with UHS and Clarke on the partnership.

“There isn’t a nicer or more down-to-earth guy than Darren; he is going to host a fantastic afternoon for our community,” Karedes said.

To attend, you must register by calling 607-205-1500 or by following this link.

The DICK’S Sporting Good Open will be held from June 19 to 25.

