YMCA of Broome County receives $129,000 window project for its Emergency & Transitional Housing program

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Dr. G. Clifford & Florence B. Decker Foundation awarded $129,000 to the YMCA of Broome County to complete a window project for its Binghamton Branch.

The YMCA of Broome County’s Emergency and Transitional Housing program served over 31,000 nights of safe and warm shelter last year. Their Emergency and Transitional Housing program is one of the largest shelters in Broome County; housing 87 men each night and up to 92 men during the Code Blue months.

This project will increase the warmth of all rooms and help with rising occupancy costs.

“This will help improve the efficiency of our structure that we have here allowing our residents to better, feel more comfortable in the space they are which in turn helps overall achievements,” said Housing Director, Collin Elliott.

Elliott says they recognize the continuing issues with homelessness and continue to partner with local foundations to serve the community’s needs.

“Currently we’re facing the crisis of having nearly about 50% of the beds in the community are though the YMCA and it rarely even meets 50% of the needs of the actual community itself,” said Elliott.

If anyone is in need of these services, visit the YMCA of Broome County’s website here.

