AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at two locations in Binghamton Wednesday.

The searches were conducted at 35 Broome St. Apt. 2 and 124 Mason Ave. Officers recovered an illegal AR-15 and AK-47. They also recovered numerous high-capacity ammunition and numerous .223 and 7.62 rifle rounds.

Four ounces of methamphetamine, fentanyl, seven phentermine hydrochloride pills, drug packaging materials and $8,302 in suspected drug proceeds were also recovered.

Police arrested Valentino F. Mondolfi, 26, and Dominic M. Mondolfi, 23, in the investigation. Valentino Mondolfi was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second, third and seventh degrees as well as four counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Dominic Mondolfi was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

