Broome County budget supports mental health courses for veterans, active duty members, and their families

Binghamton (WBNG) - Since 2022, the Rural Health Network has been teaching courses on Mental Health First Aid (MHFA). To date, Community Health Educator Julianne Lee said they’ve been able to train 200 community members. She goes over some of the focus points.

“To recognize and respond to the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges and to reach out with some initial support,” said Lee.

As of next week, Rural Health Network of South Central NY will kick off a series of Mental Health First Aid courses, which are tailored for area veterans, members of the military, and their families.

“Many of them, as we know, come back from service with trauma experiences,” said Lee. “So they are at a higher risk for mental health concerns.”

When someone signs up for one of four total course options, it takes two days to disclose all the information.

“Almost eight hours of content so it’s a lot of information,” said Lee. “We talk through how to recognize the signs and symptoms. What do those look like?”

Lee said the course involves listening, giving information, appropriate referrals to mental health professionals, and to self-help resources.

The courses are free and funding is provided through the county. when it comes to the scope of the potential for outreach, Lee said about 12,000 veterans call Broome County home.

“When you think about the ripple effect of all of those folks and their family members, not to mention the folks who are active duty who aren’t counted in those numbers, that’s a significant amount of folks in our community who just have a different cultural experience than the rest of us because of the experience of military life,” said Lee.

The kick-off course is May 22nd and May 23rd 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The second option is June 12th and June 13th 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The third option will be happening June 28th and June 30th from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The fourth option is July 20th and July 21st 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

To sign up, contact Julianne Lee at 607-788-6896 or send her an email jlee@rhnscny.org.

