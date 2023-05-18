Broome County Parks preview upcoming 2023 season

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by representatives from the Broome County Department of Parks & Recreation at Dorchester Park to announce information on the upcoming summer parks season.

Popular events at the parks will be returning including the concert series “Broome Bands Together”, movie nights at Otsiningo Park and the Broome County Parks 5K Series.

Broome County Parks Director Liz Woidt said May 27 will mark the official start of parks season with activities like swimming, boating and concessions beginning. While preseason camping at Greenwood Park has already begun, the campground will be open seven days a week with the official start of the season.

Woidt also gave an update on the department’s current projects. She said construction is underway at the Broome County Parks Softball Complex and will begin soon at Grippen Park.

According to Woidt, the Otsiningo North Dog Park is expected to open later this summer.

For a full list of this summer’s events, you can visit the Broome County Parks Department’s website.

