Celebrating ‘National Emergency Medical Services Week’

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Next week is “National Emergency Medical Services Week.” In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to honor and recognize the important work that emergency personnel do for communities.

The Union Volunteer Emergency Squad will host several events to help educate the community about its work. For a list list of events, follow this link.

EMS week is quickly approaching! EMS Week May 21st - May 27th 2023 UVES Planned Community Events May 20th - May 26th ...

Posted by Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, Inc. on Monday, May 15, 2023

