Celebrating ‘National Emergency Medical Services Week’

(WBNG) -- Next week is “National Emergency Medical Services Week.” In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to honor and recognize the important work that emergency personnel do for communities.

The Union Volunteer Emergency Squad will host several events to help educate the community about its work. For a list list of events, follow this link.

