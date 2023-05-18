Celebrations on the Avenue announces closure, ‘The Concordia’ to open

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Celebrations on the Avenue is closing its doors after two years.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more amazing team of coworker friends to make that journey with,” a Facebook post from Manager & Chef Michael Romeo said. “We have met some of the greatest people along the way and we thank everyone for their support at patronage.”

The business said it will officially be closed at the end of June. The building, which use to host Nirchi’s Restaurant, was listed for $500,000.

It’s with great sadness that we have to announce, Celebrations on the Avenue will be closing at the end of June. It’s...

Posted by Celebrations On The Avenue on Thursday, May 18, 2023

However, in the same Facebook post, Romeo said a restaurant and event space named, “The Concordia” will open on Odell Avenue in the Endicott Heritage Center in Endicott’s Little Italy area.

The Concordia is seeking a Fall 2023 opening date.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store
Results here: School budget and propositions votes

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire in Chenango
Kovarik Hardware celebrates 100 years of service to Binghamton
Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years
AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences