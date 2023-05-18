Celebrations on the Avenue announces closure, ‘The Concordia’ to open

(WBNG) -- Celebrations on the Avenue is closing its doors after two years.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more amazing team of coworker friends to make that journey with,” a Facebook post from Manager & Chef Michael Romeo said. “We have met some of the greatest people along the way and we thank everyone for their support at patronage.”

The business said it will officially be closed at the end of June. The building, which use to host Nirchi’s Restaurant, was listed for $500,000.

However, in the same Facebook post, Romeo said a restaurant and event space named, “The Concordia” will open on Odell Avenue in the Endicott Heritage Center in Endicott’s Little Italy area.

The Concordia is seeking a Fall 2023 opening date.

