Chenango Forks Superintendent discusses the importance of School Budgets

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks School District budget passed with 165 votes. The Superintendent, Tom Burkhardt said, school budgets play a large role in the community.

Burkhardt said this money comes out of taxpayers’ pockets which affects everyone in the community regardless of whether or not you have children in school.

At Chenango Forks, they have been working on their 2023-2024 budget since November.

“It’s very important to vote in school budgets because school districts we are on a fixed income,” said Burkhardt. “There’s not really a lot that we can control and what we take in revenue as a school district.”

Burkhardt said it is very gratifying to see the community supporting the students of Chenango Forks School District. He also mentioned, about 75 cents out of each dollar goes directly into programs for students.

This year, Chenango Fork’s School District budget did not change much in comparison to other years.

