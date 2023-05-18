Crews respond to house fire in Chenango

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Chenango Fire Department responded to a fire at North Morningside Dr. in Chenango Thursday afternoon.

According to Broome County Fire Coordinator Jeffrey Buckler, there were no injuries reported in the fire. He said the fire contained to an attic bedroom and the house sustained minimal damage.

It took about 10 minutes to put the fire out.

The Chenango Bridge Fire Company, Broome EMS and Brome County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the situation.

