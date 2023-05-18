Kovarik Hardware celebrates 100 years of service to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Kovarik Hardware has served the Binghamton community since 1922 and now its celebrating 100 years of business.

The business was started by Frank Kovarik Senior, and it has been passed down for four generations. The President of Kovarik, Jason Kovarik said he has worked in the store practically since the day he was born.

“We’re ecstatic to still be here,” he said. “Most American businesses don’t make it to the 4th generation so I’m very humbled by the awesome responsibility that I have to live up to the three generations that came before me.”

Kovarik believes a big reason behind the stores’ success is because of their philosophy on customer service.

“We still abide by the values that were instilled in the business when it first began and then later on when it was incorporated so my job is to live up to that legacy and continue to serve this community in the best way that I can,” he said.

Many of the stores’ employees have worked in different industries which makes it easier for them to help customers with their needs.

They will celebrate Kovarik’s 100th birthday on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will have 10% off most items at the register plus raffles and lunch from the Old Union Hotel.

