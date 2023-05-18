Man admits to breaking into garage, facing prison time

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a man pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Dillon H. Fuller, 31, of Binghamton, admitted that he broke into the garage of a residence on Bevier Street and stole property. That was on Feb. 4, 2023. Fuller was located after a review of Ring doorbell camera footage.

The office noted that Fuller has a prior grand larceny in the fourth-degree conviction in 2014 and a robbery in the third-degree conviction in 2016. He will be sentenced to one a half to three years in prison on Aug. 16.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store
Results here: School budget and propositions votes

Latest News

Broome County Parks preview upcoming season
Broome County Parks preview upcoming 2023 season
Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years
Celebrations on the Avenue announces closure, ‘The Concordia’ to open
AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences