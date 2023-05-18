Man admits to breaking into garage, facing prison time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a man pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Dillon H. Fuller, 31, of Binghamton, admitted that he broke into the garage of a residence on Bevier Street and stole property. That was on Feb. 4, 2023. Fuller was located after a review of Ring doorbell camera footage.

The office noted that Fuller has a prior grand larceny in the fourth-degree conviction in 2014 and a robbery in the third-degree conviction in 2016. He will be sentenced to one a half to three years in prison on Aug. 16.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police.

