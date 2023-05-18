Oil Contamination at former NYSEG Power Plant being assessed by DEC

WESTOVER (WBNG) -- The Department of Environmental Conservation has hired a private contractor to clean up oil contamination at a former NYSEG-operated power station in Westover.

Town of Union Supervisor Robert Mack said the town received complaints of a crew stripping parts, such as copper pipes, from the old plant and contacted the DEC and the EPA to put a stop to it.

When the DEC gained access to the site, formerly known as the Goudey Power Station, they were able to identify oil contamination.

Mack said he believes the contamination comes from above-ground oil tanks on the property.

“There were a couple of above-ground oil tanks at that facility,” said Mack. “There appears to have been a fair amount of contamination where they leaked. We don’t think it’s a recent leak we think it is something that has been going on for a period of time.”

Not much is currently known about the spill, but Mack said he is concerned about its proximity to the Susquehanna River.

“I don’t know how deep it is. I don’t know how big it is,” said Mack “It is very close to the river. You don’t want spills anywhere, but you definitely don’t want spills close to your water supply. All that remains to be seen until we get reports back.”

He said the next update from the DEC as they continue the cleanup process and assessment of the issue should provide more clarity.

Mack said the site’s current owner is an LLC company with a Florida-based address. The company has been paying property taxes and has given the town no reason to pursue foreclosure at this time.

