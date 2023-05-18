Organizers for Owego Memorial Day parade ask veterans, community organizations to join

OWEGO (WBNG) - As we inch closer to Memorial Day and the remembrance to follow, Owego’s Memorial Day parade is still in need of community groups and veterans to be a part of the annual event. Memorial Day Chairman Jim Raftis said research shows the Tioga County tradition has been around for 155 years.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Temple Street in front of the police station, through North Avenue, east on Main Street, south on Park Street, and then west on Front Street to the veterans memorial in front of the courthouse.

Raftis said how community members can get involved Monday, May 29.

”They can contact Parade Chairman John Loftus or just show up that’s the most important thing,” said Raftis. “The lineup occurs between 9:30 and 10 o’clock by the police station and the presbyterian church.”

According to Raftis, the parade lineup is finalized the day of the event.

Raftis said while Memorial Day weekend is also known as the unofficial kick-off to summer, events like this serve as an educational tool for the true meaning of the holiday weekend.

