State Police seeking suspect who stole from Girl Scout Troop

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The New York State Police said it is looking for a suspect involved in a larceny investigation.

State Police said the suspect stole purchased groceries from a Girl Scout Troop as he was leaving the Norwich Walmart at 5396 State Hwy 12. He also stole a pair of shoes from the business.

The larceny occurred around 8 p.m. on April 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-334-3296.

