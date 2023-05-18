State Police seeking suspect who stole from Girl Scout Troop

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The New York State Police said it is looking for a suspect involved in a larceny investigation.

State Police said the suspect stole purchased groceries from a Girl Scout Troop as he was leaving the Norwich Walmart at 5396 State Hwy 12. He also stole a pair of shoes from the business.

The larceny occurred around 8 p.m. on April 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-334-3296.

