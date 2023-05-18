SUNY Broome announces ‘BC Center’ will remain unchanged for next academic year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Community College president Kevin Drumm and board of trustees’ chair Kathy Connerton have announced that operations of the BC Center will remain un-changed for the next academic year.

They say they are doing this in an effort to clear up misunderstandings in the community after protests yesterday over the potential closing of an infant and toddler classroom.

They also say that the college has quote “been exploring ways to make this important resource more sustainable for the student parents, employees, and community members that we serve” end quote.

A task force will be convened to review the operations and suggest a suitable business model for the future of the BC Center.

SUNY Broome released a statement regarding the childcare center where they stated “The College is committed, as always, to ensuring the best quality of service to our parents and their children. The B.C. Center is considered to be a pivotal resource for those who come to us from a wide range of backgrounds and many life commitments.”

The school says the community will be kept up to date.

