Temperatures rebound and some showers return

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Tonight: Mainly clear and not as cold. Low: 38-46

Friday: Breezy and seasonable. High: 66-72

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 48-52

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be clear, but not nearly as cold as Thursday morning. Lows drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday will bring sun and highs near 70. The next chance of rain comes Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The chance of showers increases to around 90% later in the day. Early in the day looks to be mainly dry. High depend on the rainfall timing. If it comes sooner, we’re likely in the upper 50s. If it holds off until later in the day highs climb into the upper 60s.

By Sunday the cold front that brought rain Saturday moves away from the area we’re looking to return back to some sun.

Next week also looks quiet with sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s through midweek.

