Tractor-trailer carrying veggies rolls over on highway

LISLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of I-81 North remains closed as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning following a crash.

The office noted that the right lane of the highway near mile marker 34.5 in the Town of Lisle will be closed so crews can clean up after a tractor-trailer carrying vegetables rolled over on the right shoulder.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Authorities thanked the Whitney Point Fire Department and New York State Department of Transportation for assistance with the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.