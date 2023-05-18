Tractor-trailer carrying veggies rolls over on highway

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of I-81 North remains closed as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning following a crash.

The office noted that the right lane of the highway near mile marker 34.5 in the Town of Lisle will be closed so crews can clean up after a tractor-trailer carrying vegetables rolled over on the right shoulder.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Authorities thanked the Whitney Point Fire Department and New York State Department of Transportation for assistance with the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store
Results here: School budget and propositions votes

Latest News

Several CFHS choir students were selected to perform at Conference All State this weekend.
Chenango Forks Superintendent discusses the importance of School Budgets
Chenango Forks Superintendent discusses the importance of School Budgets
Chenango Forks Superintendent discusses the importance of School Budgets
Highlights: Delhi vs. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (Section 4 Class C softball tournament)
SUNY Broome announces ‘BC Center’ will remain unchanged for next academic year