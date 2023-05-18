Village of Endicott releases update on Washington Ave revitalization project

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Town of Endicott has released an update regarding its upcoming construction project to restore and improve Washington Avenue.

The plan for the road’s construction has changed after public polling for the preferred layout of the project had finished.

The plan has been updated with the public’s opinion in mind - with highlights being an increase in natural and green spaces and improvements to street lighting, on street parallel parking, public transit bus stops, and loading zones.

12 news spoke with Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson about the current progress.

“We’re going to get it started right after the fourth of July, things are finally moving in the right direction, we are going to get the street fixed. The street is going to make a big difference, but the trees are going to make the most difference in the first project.” said Mayor Jackson.

The project will continue construction from July until the month of November, and after the winter season the town of Endicott plans for the project to be completed by June 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.