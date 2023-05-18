Village of Endicott releases update on Washington Ave revitalization project

By Luke Meade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Town of Endicott has released an update regarding its upcoming construction project to restore and improve Washington Avenue.

The plan for the road’s construction has changed after public polling for the preferred layout of the project had finished.

The plan has been updated with the public’s opinion in mind - with highlights being an increase in natural and green spaces and improvements to street lighting, on street parallel parking, public transit bus stops, and loading zones.

12 news spoke with Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson about the current progress.

“We’re going to get it started right after the fourth of July, things are finally moving in the right direction, we are going to get the street fixed. The street is going to make a big difference, but the trees are going to make the most difference in the first project.” said Mayor Jackson.

The project will continue construction from July until the month of November, and after the winter season the town of Endicott plans for the project to be completed by June 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
Man admits to taking cash from Binghamton store
Results here: School budget and propositions votes
Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side

Latest News

Highlights: Delhi vs. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (Section 4 Class C softball tournament)
SUNY Broome announces ‘BC Center’ will remain unchanged for next academic year
Broome County budget supports mental health courses for veterans, active duty members, and...
Broome County budget supports mental health courses for veterans, active duty members, and their families
Village of Endicott releases update on Washington Ave revitalization project
Village of Endicott releases update on Washington Ave revitalization project