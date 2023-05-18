Warming up after a frigid morning

A milder Storm Track 12 Forecast!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FREEZE WARNING for the entire area until 9 AM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High 64 (60-66) Wind S 3-8 mph

After a cold start, it’s going to turn into a very nice day. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures closer to

average. Mostly clear and cool tonight.

We get some sunshine Friday, along with some warmer temperatures, but with a cold front/low approaching,

we’ll have clouds and rain Saturday. There could be some thunderstorms.

The remainder of the forecast will be pleasant. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the

60s and 70s.

