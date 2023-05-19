Binghamton City Hall raises flag for Haitian Flag Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, May 18 Binghamton City officials along with the Southern Tier Haitian Association held a flag raising ceremony in honor of the Haitian Flag Day.

President of the Southern Tier Haitian Association Brutus Charles said every year on May 18th Haitians across the world celebrate the creation of the flag. He said the flag was established during the Haitian revolution in 1803.

Brutus said Flag Day is a day to celebrate unity, freedom, and resilience.

“As we raise our flag high, let us take a moment to reflect up on the journey that has brought us here the struggles we have faced and the triumph we have achieved.” said Brutus.

Brutus said He is forever in debt to those who fought for freedom.

