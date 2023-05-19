Binghamton Police seek public’s help with investigation into shots fired at 2 locations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is searching for two suspects after investigating dual shots fired incidents that occurred Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The department said around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to 25 Robinson St. for a report of shots fired. An investigation determined that a man was approached by two men in a red sedan. One of the men got out of the vehicle and fired two to three shots at the victim. The suspect vehicle then fled in an unknown direction. Police said the victim did not suffer any injuries.

At 1:15 a.m. on Friday, a patrol officer reported hearing several gunshots while on patrol. Binghamton Police then received multiple reports of shots fired on Pine Street. When officers arrived, they determined that shots had been fired at a residence at 74 Pint St. No one was struck by the bullets and the suspects are believed to have fled on foot.

Police described the suspects in the investigation as two masked men with one of them being dressed in all black and the other being dressed in black with lighter-colored jeans.

Authorities believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Binghamton Police detectives at 607-772-7080.

