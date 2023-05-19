Crews put out 2nd-alarm fire in Town of Dryden

(Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Company)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DRYDEN, NY (WBNG) -- The Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large house fire in the Town of Dryden Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Brooktondale Fire Company said dispatchers took multiple calls regarding the blaze on Slaterville Road, prompting mutal aid to be requested. The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

On 5/18/23 at 1329 hours Brooktondale Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire in the 1600 block of...

Posted by Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Company on Friday, May 19, 2023

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported in the incident, but the cause of it has to be determined. The New York State Office of Fire Protection & Control is investigating.

The Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Company said it would like to thank all agencies that responded to the fire.

