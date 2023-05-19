Crews put out 2nd-alarm fire in Town of Dryden
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DRYDEN, NY (WBNG) -- The Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large house fire in the Town of Dryden Thursday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the Brooktondale Fire Company said dispatchers took multiple calls regarding the blaze on Slaterville Road, prompting mutal aid to be requested. The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.
Fire officials said there were no injuries reported in the incident, but the cause of it has to be determined. The New York State Office of Fire Protection & Control is investigating.
The Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Company said it would like to thank all agencies that responded to the fire.
