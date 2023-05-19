‘Essy the Elephant’ selected as new mascot of Broome County Emergency Services

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services has a new mascot.

“Essy the Elephant” was selected to be the mascot following a contest. The Office of Emergency Services said Essy will help it teach the importance of emergency preparedness.

Linda Brown was the winner of the contest.

🚨New Team Member🚨 We’d like to introduce everyone to Essy the Elephant! Essy is Emergency Services’ new mascot! Essy is... Posted by Broome County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, May 19, 2023

The OES said its graphic design team will finalize Essy with some swag.

