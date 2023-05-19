‘Essy the Elephant’ selected as new mascot of Broome County Emergency Services

(Broome County Office of Emergency Services)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services has a new mascot.

“Essy the Elephant” was selected to be the mascot following a contest. The Office of Emergency Services said Essy will help it teach the importance of emergency preparedness.

Linda Brown was the winner of the contest.

🚨New Team Member🚨 We’d like to introduce everyone to Essy the Elephant! Essy is Emergency Services’ new mascot! Essy is...

Posted by Broome County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, May 19, 2023

The OES said its graphic design team will finalize Essy with some swag.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years
AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences
Police chase concludes with 1 taken into custody
Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
State Police seeking suspect who stole from Girl Scout Troop

Latest News

Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Binghamton Police seek public’s help with investigation into shots fired at 2 locations
The Broome County Sheriff's Office said this jeep was driven by Houston S. Alexander without...
Suspect speeds in girlfriend’s grandmother’s Jeep before Taser ends police chase
Binghamton Police seek public’s help with investigation into shots fired at 2 locations