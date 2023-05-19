‘Essy the Elephant’ selected as new mascot of Broome County Emergency Services
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services has a new mascot.
“Essy the Elephant” was selected to be the mascot following a contest. The Office of Emergency Services said Essy will help it teach the importance of emergency preparedness.
Linda Brown was the winner of the contest.
The OES said its graphic design team will finalize Essy with some swag.
