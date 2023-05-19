Flashback Fridays: Tioga County Rural Ministry

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- (WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Today, Around the Tiers catches up with Sister Mary O’Brien from “Tioga County Rural Ministry” to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit out. The organization was a 2019 grant recipient.

