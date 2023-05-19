George F. Johnson Elementary School students head to Albany for math competition

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A group of George F. Johnson Elementary School students are making their way to Albany this weekend for a chance to win first place in the First-in-Math competition.

5th graders Caleb Peck, Sophia Shi, and Aidan Lewin placed first in the First-in-Math regional competition and are three out of 30 students who are able to participate in this state math competition.

5th Grade Teacher at the elementary school Meridith Jackson said the students have been working hard in preparation for the state tournament.

“We’ve been playing games on the website for math for all year so like when our teacher announced that we were doing a tournament we joined hoping that we would win, and we did.” said Sophia Shi

Jackson said giving students the chance to shine with math has been a great experience.

