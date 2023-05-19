Have fun this summer at Camp Amahani

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 19, 2023
(WBNG) -- Summer is when some of the most fun memories are made! The Girl Scouts of NyPenn Pathways is ready to help foster these memories at Camp Amahani this season.

The camp is located in Deposit and has more than 450 acres to explore, gain new experiences and make lifelong friends at this getaway in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains. The camp is open to all girls, not just Girl Scouts.

There will be an open house on June 11 to tour the property, meet the camp director and counselors.

