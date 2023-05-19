Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of May 22. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Milling Upper Stella Ireland Road, Commercial Drive and West Chenango Road – expect delays

Cleaning ditches & rebuilding shoulders on Tunnel Road and Sanitary Springs Road, Trim Sreet, Dunham Hill Road and Middle Stella Ireland Road.

Culvert replacements on Ouaquaga Road, North Sanford Road, Pagebrook Raod and Caldwell Hill Road.

Grader patching Conklin Forks Road.

Hand patch crews on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.