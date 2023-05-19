Police chase concludes with 1 taken into custody

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Thursday after a police chase lead Broome County Sheriff’s deputies through Binghamton and Johnson City.

That’s according to a Johnson City Police Officer that was unable to speak more on the matter because the investigation belonged to the sheriff’s office. That officer was there to assist deputies.

The chase ended on Division Street in Binghamton. There was a Jeep Cherokee with a smashed-in left side also at the scene. Several deputies were seen speaking with neighbors but were unable to share details with 12 News.

A message was left with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Deputies at the scene of Division Street where a police chase ended. (WBNG)

Meanwhile, Broome County dispatchers confirmed with 12 News officers responded to shots fired in the area of Robinson Street in Binghamton just before the chase ended around 9 p.m. Dispatchers said this matter is unrelated to the chase but could not provide additional details.

Both situations are developing stories.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.