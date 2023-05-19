Some late week warmth!

What about rain?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 70 (64-72) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We get some sunshine Friday, along with some warmer temperatures. As a cold front/low approaches, we’ll have

increasing clouds Friday night.

This cold front will give us clouds, rain, and thunderstorms Saturday. After some early clouds, we’ll

have clearing Saturday night.

The remainder of the forecast will be pleasant. High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies and highs in

the 70s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences
Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years
Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
State Police seeking suspect who stole from Girl Scout Troop
Tractor-trailer carrying veggies rolls over on highway

Latest News

WBNG Noon Weather
Temperatures rebound and some showers return
Temperatures rebound and some showers return
wbng
Warming up after a frigid morning
Frost and freeze conditions
Record cold possible and freeze conditions likely tonight