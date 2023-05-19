Some late week warmth!
What about rain?
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 70 (64-72) Wind S 10-20 mph
We get some sunshine Friday, along with some warmer temperatures. As a cold front/low approaches, we’ll have
increasing clouds Friday night.
This cold front will give us clouds, rain, and thunderstorms Saturday. After some early clouds, we’ll
have clearing Saturday night.
The remainder of the forecast will be pleasant. High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies and highs in
the 70s.
