Suspect speeds in girlfriend’s grandmother’s Jeep before Taser ends police chase

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released new details into a police chase that ended with one suspect being taken into custody Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested 22-year-old Houston S. Alexander, of Binghamton, at the end of the chase and charged him with the following:

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was conducting speed enforcement on I-81 in the Town of Dickinson when he encountered a vehicle going 90 in a 55 mph zone. The suspect vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, exited Exit 6 but refused to comply and pull over.

The office said Alexander continued onto Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango before becoming trapped in traffic at the I-81 South on-ramp. At this point, deputies exited their patrol cars and tried to contact Alexander but as the light turned green, Alexander sped away onto I-81 South. He continued to refuse to pull over and drove more than 100 mph.

He then fled through Airport Road, CFJ Boulevard, Gannett Drive and Lester Avenue before heading toward Binghamton on Main Street.

The sheriff’s office noted it called off the pursuit because the chase was getting too dangerous, citing Alexander had no regard for public safety.

Immediately after the pursuit was terminated, the suspect’s vehicle was observed turning off Floral Avenue into a dead-end at Lincoln Ave in Johnson City and stopping. Deputies approached the vehicle on foot, causing the vehicle to take off abruptly, nearly striking a sergeant before turning onto Division Street. “Deputies did not pursue due to the gross negligence of the suspect operators’ actions and risk to the community,” the sheriff’s office said.

However, another deputy, on Division Street, saw Alexander’s vehicle coming off of Lincoln Avenue. The deputy and Alexander’s vehicle then collided on Division Street, disabling both, causing Alexander to flee on foot.

A Johnson City Police Officer assisted the deputy and the foot pursuit ended when a Taser was deployed. Alexander was then taken into custody.

Alexander and the deputy were not injured; however, Alexander was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation and released.

The sheriff’s office noted that Alexander was driving a vehicle that belonged to the grandmother of his girlfriend. He did not have permission to use the vehicle.

Alexander was processed on the penal law charges and issued appearance tickets for a future court date, along with numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

