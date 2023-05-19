‘Villa Thai’ to open in downtown Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A new Thai restaurant opened its doors Friday in downtown Endicott.

“Villa Thai” is located at 29 Washington Ave. and is owned and operated by the Maylaythong Family who previously owned “Mai Thai,” which was located on Grand Avenue in Johnson City.

Co-owner Justin Maylaytong said the reason behind the move was to serve more people, and the new location offers much more seating.

“We needed a place for people to sit and enjoy the food that we have,” said Maylaythong. “Back on Grand Avenue there was only a maximum capacity of 47, but here it’s like 75 so everyone who wants to come can come.”

He described the vision behind the restaurant as Thai food with a modern twist.

“The taste will taste as if you are eating it in Thailand but in an environment where it is more modern and more homey,” said Maylaythong.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until May 27. After that date, they will open the same hours Tuesdays through Saturdays.

