Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
Line of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Photo Date: 05/08/2023
Broome County hotels have been contacted for migrant relocation, sheriff says
AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences
Woman’s body discovered in Susquehanna River
Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years

Latest News

Olivia Ackerson - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
Kovarik Hardware celebrates 100 years of service to Binghamton
Binghamton City Hall raises flag for Haitian Flag Day