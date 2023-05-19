Wegmans pasta sauce recalled due to possible fish contamination

(WBNG) -- Wegmans has announced a recall concerning undeclared fish in pasta sauce.

Wegmans said LiDestri Foods is recalling 24-ounce jars of Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce because it may contain anchovy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions of they consume the product.

The product can be identified as a mason jar with red pasta sauce called Diavolo. The only expiration date affected is March 31, 2025, with the code F0589, Wegmans said.

As of May 17, there have been no illnesses reported, Wegmans said.

The product can be returned for a refund.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.