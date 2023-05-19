Wegmans pasta sauce recalled due to possible fish contamination

(Wegmans)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Wegmans has announced a recall concerning undeclared fish in pasta sauce.

Wegmans said LiDestri Foods is recalling 24-ounce jars of Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce because it may contain anchovy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions of they consume the product.

The product can be identified as a mason jar with red pasta sauce called Diavolo. The only expiration date affected is March 31, 2025, with the code F0589, Wegmans said.

As of May 17, there have been no illnesses reported, Wegmans said.

The product can be returned for a refund.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years
Police chase concludes with 1 taken into custody
AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences
Teenager injured after shooting on Binghamton’s west side
State Police seeking suspect who stole from Girl Scout Troop

Latest News

Rep. Molinaro calls for federal State of Emergency as migrant crisis looms
‘Villa Thai’ to open in downtown Endicott
‘Essy the Elephant’ selected as new mascot of Broome County Emergency Services
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans