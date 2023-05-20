Binghamton Vet Center Director encourages veterans to seek mental health treatment they need

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As Memorial Day approaches the Binghamton Vet Center encourages veterans to seek out mental health resources.

Director of the Vet Center Cornell Morris said the Remembrance Day can trigger a host of emotions, as veterans remember the trauma of the war and the lives which were lost in order to protect the country.

Morris said he believes veterans should access all forms of mental health resources available to them and remember to stay connected.

“We have studies that show that during this time partially during Memorial Day holidays and during times of increased stress that veterans have a tendency to isolate and withdraw and so I encourage veterans just to stay connected to increase their support system.” said Morris.

He said it’s important for veterans to know it’s okay to reach out for help, and know they are not alone.

