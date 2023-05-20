Conklin Community Day showcases local businesses

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- The first-ever Conklin Community Day brought community members out to enjoy various activities for the whole family.

Organized by the Conklin Business Association, attendees enjoyed food, live music and carnival games from local businesses.

It also featured a free drive-in movie showing and a job fair inside of the Maines Community Center.

Secretary of the Conklin Business Association Elizabeth Einstein said the event was organized for the community to become more familiar with local businesses.

“We exist to showcase the businesses that are here in Conklin,” said Einstein. “A lot of wonderful places are here that no one knows about, so this is our idea to pull together a community day where people can come and meet the different businesses and business owners.”

Einstein said she hopes the exposure to local businesses through the event will help people to consider shopping locally more often.

The Conklin Business Association was pleased with the event’s turnout and is already planning on bringing it back next year.

Einstein said Conklin Community Day will be an annual event every May.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase concludes with 1 taken into custody
The Broome County Sheriff's Office said this jeep was driven by Houston S. Alexander without...
Suspect speeds in girlfriend’s grandmother’s Jeep before Taser ends police chase
Binghamton Police seek public’s help with investigation into shots fired at 2 locations
Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years
AR-15, AK-47, drugs taken from Binghamton residences

Latest News

Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Horseheads (Section 4 Class A baseball semifinals)
Highlights: Horseheads vs. Vestal (Section 4 Class B boys’ lacrosse semifinals)
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Vestal (Section 4 Class A baseball semifinals)
Highlights: Susquehanna Valley vs. Owego (Section 4 Class B baseball tournament)