Conklin Community Day showcases local businesses

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- The first-ever Conklin Community Day brought community members out to enjoy various activities for the whole family.

Organized by the Conklin Business Association, attendees enjoyed food, live music and carnival games from local businesses.

It also featured a free drive-in movie showing and a job fair inside of the Maines Community Center.

Secretary of the Conklin Business Association Elizabeth Einstein said the event was organized for the community to become more familiar with local businesses.

“We exist to showcase the businesses that are here in Conklin,” said Einstein. “A lot of wonderful places are here that no one knows about, so this is our idea to pull together a community day where people can come and meet the different businesses and business owners.”

Einstein said she hopes the exposure to local businesses through the event will help people to consider shopping locally more often.

The Conklin Business Association was pleased with the event’s turnout and is already planning on bringing it back next year.

Einstein said Conklin Community Day will be an annual event every May.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.