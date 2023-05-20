Evening Showers

A nice end to the weekend
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Windy. .10-.25″ 60% Low 46 (42-48) Wind W 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 (68-74) Wind N 10-15 mph

A cold front is giving us clouds and showers this afternoon. The chance of showers decreases this evening.

A weak cold front will approach with little or no impact on our weather.

High pressure gives us sunshine and mild weather for Monday and into Tuesday. We’ll have to watch for a

couple of showers near the Catskills Monday.

Another cold front will give us some clouds and a few showers Wednesday. After that high pressure will

give us quiet and mild weather for the remainder of the forecast.

Rain chances increase through the day
Some late week warmth!