G.H.S. Federal Credit Union unveils new mural by Chenango Valley High School students

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This evening, the G.H.S. Federal Credit Union’s front street branch unveiled a new mural painted by students from Chenango Valley High School at their bank in Binghamton.

The mural was part of a competition where schools around the southern tier submitted designs with the theme that commemorates the Broome County area.

The project was designed to provide opportunities for youth artists to gain experience.

12 News spoke with Shawn Wolbert, the president and CEO at G.H.S. about what made Chenango Valley’s mural project stand out.

“The mural is a beautiful depiction of what is fantastic about our community. So, the carousel horses, the hot air balloons, really tying into what things that make Broome County so special.” said Shawn Wolbert.

The students at Chenango Valley started the project in March and it took them close to 8 weeks to complete.

Along with a check presentation, the students were given thank you letters from the staff for their creativity and hard work.

