Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-19-23)

SV pitcher Jordan Denney (3) warms up before a high school baseball game.
SV pitcher Jordan Denney (3) warms up before a high school baseball game.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournaments were in full gear on Friday night. See the scores from the day’s action here:

Class A:

Union-Endicott - 15, Vestal - 2

Maine-Endwell - 0, Horseheads - 1 (10 innings)

Class B:

Susquehanna Valley - 1, Owego - 13

Class C:

Delhi - 2, Moravia - 11

Bainbridge-Guilford - 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 1

Class D:

Laurens/Milford - 2, Gilboa-Conesville - 4

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

