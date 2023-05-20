Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-19-23)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournaments were in full gear on Friday night. See the scores from the day’s action here:

Class A:

Union-Endicott - 15, Vestal - 2

Maine-Endwell - 0, Horseheads - 1 (10 innings)

Class B:

Susquehanna Valley - 1, Owego - 13

Class C:

Delhi - 2, Moravia - 11

Bainbridge-Guilford - 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 1

Class D:

Laurens/Milford - 2, Gilboa-Conesville - 4

