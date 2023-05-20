Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-19-23)
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournaments were in full gear on Friday night. See the scores from the day’s action here:
Class A:
Union-Endicott - 15, Vestal - 2
Maine-Endwell - 0, Horseheads - 1 (10 innings)
Class B:
Susquehanna Valley - 1, Owego - 13
Class C:
Delhi - 2, Moravia - 11
Bainbridge-Guilford - 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 1
Class D:
Laurens/Milford - 2, Gilboa-Conesville - 4
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.