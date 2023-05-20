Some needed rain for the beginning of the weekend

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 48-53

Saturday: 90% chance of rain, especially later in the afternoon and evening. Early in the day is mainly to completely dry. High: 64-70

Saturday Night: Rain ends early. Low: 41-48

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and most of the area remains dry. The best chance of a shower will be west and north, but rain would be light and less than a few hundredths of an inch. Lows range from 48-53

Saturday starts dry but the chance of showers increases to around 90% later in the day. The rain comes in from west to east so the steadier rain, holds off for places east longest. Finger Lakes will see rain first earlier in the afternoon, likely starting in the 12-3pm time frame. Highs depend on the rainfall timing. If it comes sooner, we’re likely in the upper 50s. If it holds off until later in the day highs climb into the upper 60s and some low 70s. A rumble of thunder is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps a quarter to third of an inch in steadier, or heavier, downpours.

By Sunday the cold front that brought rain Saturday moves away from the area we’re looking to return back to some sun as the day moves along. Highs will be around 70.

Next week also looks quiet with sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s through midweek. The chance of shower is only around 20% on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the mid 70s. There is no frost threat next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.