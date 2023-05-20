Unattended kayak prompts emergency crews, helicopter to Chenango River

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- An unattended kayak prompted an emergency response to the Chenango River in Port Crane Friday evening.

According to Assistant Port Crane Fire Chief Jason McGonnigal, a search rescue mission was called off around 8:10 p.m. after crews were unable to find a person in the water. However, McGonnigal said the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what caused the kayak to float down the river unattended.

The assistant chief said it could possibly have been tossed into the water by children.

Several emergency vehicles and a helicopter were lined up by the Chenango River near Farm by Beer Tree around 7 p.m. A yellow kayak was spotted out of the water.

Broome County dispatchers said crews went to the area after a report of flipped over kayak in the river, but could not confirm additional details.

In April, a floating basketball in the Susquehanna River prompted a water rescue mission. Binghamton Police said the ball was mistaken for a person.

This is a developing story.

