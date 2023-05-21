Harper Stantz remembered with annual neighborhood cleanup

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School students and staff hosted the annual Harper’s Cleanup Sunday afternoon in memory of Harper Stantz.

The event has been held each year since Harper died in 2019 after being tragically struck by a drugged driver while walking.

Harper’s father Marty Stantz said the event was inspired by his daughter’s love for the environment and keeping Binghamton’s neighborhoods clean.

“She was a person who really was pro-environment,” said Marty Stantz. “She was always talking with her friends and making sure they weren’t throwing their trash when they were out for lunch and things like that.”

Harper’s mother Patty Stantz said her favorite part about the event is the community coming together to work towards a common goal all while making the world a better place.

Patty and Marty Stantz said they are touched that the event continues to grow each year, both in participation and with new activities.

This year’s event featured pizza and drinks for participants as well as carnival games, face painting and food trucks.

The cleanup took place in the area surrounding Binghamton High School.

